LlANYSTUMDWY are through to the semi finals of the NWCFA Mabon Scaffolding Junior challenge Cup along with Bow and Llandudno Amateurs.
The other quarter final between Bontnewydd and Y Glannau is scheduled for this Saturday.
With tricky conditions underfoot, visitors Llanfairpwll settled early on but failed to convert a number of chances created.
They paid the price when Llan went ahead on 12 minutes, Iolo Jones hitting the post after a one-on-one with keeper Calum Andrews, the ball falling back kindly to him to tap home the rebound.
And they doubled their advantage on the stroke of half time, Owen Pritchard continuing his rich vein of form with a clinical finish to the bottom corner.
The in-form striker quickly made it 3-0 moments into the new half with another fine finish after good work by Kyle Williams.
Cian Owen and Dylan Williams reduced the deficit in the closing stages but it was too little too late.