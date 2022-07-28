Junior coach Liam signs for Tregaron Turfs from Lampeter
@CambrianNews[email protected]
Friday 29th July 2022 9:15 am
Share
Liam Jones has been coaching the juniors at Tregaron Turfs (Tregaron Turfs FC )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Tregaron Turfs have announced the signing of Liam Jones from Lampeter.
He has been coaching the Turfs’ juniors for a number of years, and has now signed up for the senior team as a player as well.
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |