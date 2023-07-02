Bala Town have announced the signing of 25-year-old goalkeeper Kelland Absalom from fellow Cymru Premier side Penybont.
The Lakesiderss spent the past season at the SDM Glass Stadium, racking up 26 appearances and nine clean sheets during his stay.
The Welshman has represented his country at U17s and U21s level, playing in 10+ matches for the national team, including the European U17s Championship in 2015, where he made six appearances in the qualifying rounds, but missed out from the finals by a point in the qualification stages.
The keeper started his footballing career at Wigan Athletic, making it to the U18s before a move to Sweden to join Ytterhogdals IK.
Absalom spent over two years at Ytterhogdals IK, before earning a brief move to another Swedish side in Ostersund.
Absalom returned to Wales in January 2020, with Haverfordwest County, before spells at Carmarthen Town, Merthyr Town and Barry Town.