Aberystwyth Town have welcomed Sam Green to the club and to Ceredigion as a student and recipient of the Aberystwyth Town FC Scholarship at Aberystwyth University.
Previously a scholar at Lincoln City, the young goalkeeper joins the club ahead of the 2023/24 JD Cymru Premier season.
A former youth player at Chesterfield FC, Sam was signed by Lincoln City at 16 years old as a scholar.
Spending two years with the Imps’ academy – being rewarded with three League 1 and Cup senior bench appearances during this period – 18-year-old Sam now makes the move to Ceredigion to study at Aberystwyth University as recipient of the ATFC Scholarship programme.
Sam has been involved throughout pre-season, impressing with his quick reflexes and has shown to be equally proficient with the ball at his feet as with his hands.
He said: “I fell in love with the town on my first visit and the club made me feel right at home instantly – the boys were great with me as soon as I arrived.
“Being involved with the club’s Soccer Camps last month was great for us (Sam and Akeem Hinds) as coaches to learn.
“It’s a great programme for the club to have and we had some good players with us to coach. I’m also looking forward to helping the academy by coaching the younger goalkeepers on evenings going forward.
“My personal ambition for the season is to play as many games as possible and keep clean sheets as I pride myself on them.
First Team goalkeeping coach Dave Owen said: “Everyone has been impressed with Sam since joining us early in preseason, and I’m excited to see his development over the course of the season. Despite being a young goalkeeper he’s shown great maturity in the games he’s played, with him being involved in each of the preseason fixtures.
“His attitude and application during training has been fantastic and he’s a pleasure to work with.
“He’s made it clear that he’s not here just to sit on the bench each week and will provide great competition to Dave for the No.1 shirt and that will only raise the performances of himself, Dave and the team as a whole. Sam will only continue to improve and I’m sure he will prove to be a great asset to the club.
“I’m really happy with the goalkeeping group we have at the club and I look forward to seeing them push each other over the course of the season.”