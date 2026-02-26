A TALENTED young Ceredigion athlete is rapidly emerging as one to watch, with ambitions firmly set on reaching the Paralympics.
Seventeen‑year‑old Jac Sheehan, a former Ysgol Penglais pupil from Waunfawr, has made a blistering start to the year in the seated shot put and discus events.
In the shot, Jac was crowned Welsh Junior Champion in January before stepping up to win gold at the Welsh Indoor Senior Championships, also in Cardiff, where he produced an impressive run of six personal bests. His momentum continued in Aberdare, claiming the Welsh Athletics Winter Throws title to complete a remarkable run of early‑season success.
Competing in senior events despite still being a junior, Jac said: “I am delighted with my results and seeing all the hard work with training paying off. I’m happy with my recent performances but I know I have more to give and achieve.”
Jac, who has Cerebral Palsy and competes in disability sport, recently moved from Carmarthen Harriers to Aberystwyth Athletic Club.
Alongside a construction apprenticeship and lifeguard training, he is working towards the standards required to qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles or 2032 Brisbane Paralympics. His routine includes 6am strength sessions at Aberystwyth University, a structured programme designed by coach Ffion Mabey, and weekly training trips to Swansea.
Already on the Welsh Athletics National Development Pathway, Jac is also a talented wheelchair basketball player.
Supported by his trainer Samantha Strickleton, he recently topped his age group and classification at the HYROX Manchester fitness event, earning a badge of honour for completing the demanding unbroken wall‑balls challenge.
Jac and his family, who thank Darren Hathaway and Aberystwyth University for their continued support, are now seeking sponsors to help him pursue his goal of becoming one of Ceredigion’s first Paralympians.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.