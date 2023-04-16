Bala Town 0 The New Saints 2
JD Cymru Premier Championship
BALA suffered defeat at the hands of champions TNS in their final Maes Tegid outing of the season.
Second half goals by Declan McManus and Ryan Brobbel gave the visitors win number 25 of the season. Bala are now looking to finish their campaign with three points when they visit Cardiff Met on Saturday before the Welsh Cup final against TNS at Bangor’s Nantporth Stadium on Sunday, 30 April.
The Lakesiders nearly made an early breakthrough on Friday evening, George Newel getting in on goal after latching on to a goal kick but his effort was saved by TNS keeper Connor Roberts.
He threatened again on the quarter hour mark when he beat the offside trap but dragged his effort wide.
At the other end, Declan McManus was inches away from giving his side the lead with a six-yard header which shaved Harri Lloyd’s post.
The Bala keeper was then called into action to parry keeper Jon Routledge’s swerving strike, and collected the ball on the second attempt.
An evenly-contested first half saw both teams going close to breaking the deadlock.
Brobbel’s slammed an effort just past the post before Bala danger man Newell’s well-struck volley from the edge of the area trickled past the upright.
Roberts gathered an other Newell effort at the second attempt on 54 minutes before the visitors made the breakthrough moments later, McManus poking home from close range.
It was a blow for Bala and doubly so when Brobbel made it 2-0 two minutes later with another close range effort from the left.
Bala boss Colin Caton shuffled his pack by replacing Kieran Smith, Paul Rutherford and Newel with Luke Wall, Paul Rutherford and James Davies but TNS held on for the points.