ONLY two clubs maintain their 100 per cent start to the MMP Central Wales League South campaigns following the latest round of midweek fixtures.
Rhayader Town top the table on goal difference after they beat Kerry Reserves 3-0.
The hosts took the lead through Jacob Jones when he capitalised on a goalkeeping error on 32 minutes, Taylor Windsor failing to deal with a measured, lofted ball by Stevie Walsh.
Keegan McGing doubled their tally with a wonder strike in off the post with his weaker foot before Lance Jones made sure of the points after being put clear by another through ball by Walsh.
Ffostrasol, who did not have a midweek fixture, are on nine points as are Lamepter Town who were beaten 3-2 by visitors Bont.
Jordan Perry put Bont in a commanding position with a clinically-taken hat-trick before Lampeter, who have now played four games, staged a late comeback with goals by substitutes Jason Jones and Hari Jones.
Bow Street ran out comfortable 5-1 winners against Aberystwyth Town Development at Park Avenue.
The hosts took an early lead through 17-year-old Landon Walton but the Magpies hit back though Harvey Matthews and Joey Williams, from the spot, to lead at the break.
Jamie Whitney, Charlie Turner and 18-year-old Mathews with his second of the afternoon, added to the young Seasiders’ misery in the second half.
Goals by Jac Hockenhull (2) and Justin Davies saw Tregaron Turfs to a 3-1 win against Llanilar, Steffan Gillies with the reply for the visitors.
Tuesday evening
Following their opening day 4-1 defeat against Ffostrasol, Penrhyncoch Reserves made it three wins on the bounce with a solid display at Llanidloes Town on Tuesday evening.
After a goalless first half, the Roosters upped the ante after the break with four unanswered goals by Rhydian Morgan, Emyr Jones, Cai Williams and substitute Isaac Hill.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.