MACHYNLLETH have announced the signing of highly-rated forward Jaelan Brown.
Celebrating his 16th birthday today, Brown has signed on the dotted line and will head straight into the match day squad this Saturday in Mach’s highly-anticipated Welsh Cup against Lock Stock Ardal North West outfit, Llannefydd, at Cae Glas.
The teenager is another player to have passed through the Machynlleth Hurricane ranks, and becomes the latest player to make the step up into the first team.
First Team manager, Daniel Roberts, said: “Jaelan has impressed throughout the pre-season and brings an incredible attitude and skillset into the squad.
“His versatility across the front line, composure in and around the box and eye for goal will be a huge asset during the season for us to help achieve our goals."
