Late equaliser scuppers Nefyn’s hopes of three points
North Wales Coast Leagues: Nefyn miss out on three points in final moments, Pwllheli and Penrhyndeudraeth win, Blaenau fall to away defeat.
Nefyn thought they had claimed all three points at Cae’r Delyn on Saturday when Daniel Roberts fired in on 86 minutes in their North Wales Coast West Premier match.
But it was not to be as Bethesda Athletic’s Joe Todd found an equaliser in injury time to make it 2-2.
Nefyn’s Elgan Jones had earlier cancelled out Osian Wyn Hughes’ first-half goal.
Despite the late disappointment, Nefyn remain unbeaten to start the campaign.
Pwllheli claimed all three points on the road at Glantraeth with a 2-1 victory.
Pwllheli’s Steffan Toplis cancelled out Anthony Gordon’s third-minute opener.
The winner ultimately came from Jac Williams, who netted in the 64th minute, to secure the points over a winless Glantraeth.
Penrhyndeudraeth were 2-0 winners away to Mynydd Llandegai.
It took until the 58th minute for the deadlock to be broken when Tom Hughes found the back of the net.
Penrhyn stood strong before Osian Jones made it two in injury time to secure his side’s first points of the season.
Nefyn are due to travel to Talysarn Cats while Pwllheli host Penrhundeudraeth last night (Tuesday).
Meanwhile, in the North Wales Coast East Premier, Blaenau Ffestiniog fell to a 2-0 defeat at Bro Cernyw, Deian Hughes and Lewis Brownson with the goals for the hosts.
And in the North Wales Coast West First Division, Llanystumdwy held on to beat Mountain Rangers in a home fixture on Wednesday night.
Rhodri Jones grabbed a brace, one from the penalty spot, before Aled Rice responded.
Llan are again in midweek action as they host Bontnewydd on Wednesday.
