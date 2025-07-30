Former Swansea City and Leeds United Striker Lee Trundle played for Newcastle Emlyn on Saturday, July 26 in a preseason friendly against Ferryside AFC.
Described by the Ferryside club as a “cracking first game”, the game resulted in a 3-3 Draw.
Lee set up the first goal for Bartoz Kasperski in which he turned the defending player and crossed it on to Bartoz for him to score a close range goal with a header.
Bartoz also had a goal disallowed shortly after for offside which was a tight call.
Trundle hit the crossbar with a thunderous shot from 20 yards early in the 2nd half.
The other two goals for Emlyn were scored by Leon Morgan and John Seeley.
Emlyn were very unlucky not to come away with the win, despite dominating the last 30 minutes. Thanking Lee Trundle for his part, they described Ferryside as a “very strong squad.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.