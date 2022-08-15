Lewis nets two penalties in remarkable win for Barmouth & Dyffryn Utd
There were penalties galore for Barmouth while Tywyn Bryncrug let slip a 3-1 lead in the MMP Central Wales North.
Paul Lewis could have had a hat-trick of penalties as Barmouth and Dyffryn United ran out 4-2 winners at home to Abermule.
Lewis provided the assist for Ryan Williams’ opener after 35 minutes in what was a fairly quiet first half in comparison to a manic second period.
He would make his first mark on the scoresheet by converting a penalty just two minutes into the second half.
A flurry of bookings followed for both teams before Lewis would once again step up to fire in from the spot.
But the visitors continued to battle and hit back almost immediately through Greg Pryce.
Lewis was all set for an unusual hat-trick when Barmouth were awarded their third penalty of the afternoon but Nick Mumby denied him with a save low down to his left.
Challenges continued to fly as the referee handed out nine yellow cards on the day before Charlie Humphreys made it a nervy finale by finding the back of the net in the 89th minute to make cut Barmouth’s lead to one goal.
However, the home side replied just a minute later through sub Bobby Griffith to wrap up proceedings and claim all three points and hand Abermule their first defeat of the season.
Barmouth & Dyffryn Utd are next in league action on Tuesday, 23 August away to Carno.
Tywyn Bryncrug gave up a 3-1 lead as they fell to Llanfyllin Town in a seven-goal thriller.
Tywyn got off to the perfect start on the road as James Morgan found the back of the net after just 10 minutes, Lonny Chesworth with the assist.
Liam Pickstock equalised for the hosts on 24 minutes before Tywyn fired in twice in two minutes to make it 3-1.
Ryan Dean provided the assist for captain Tom Allen-Davies who then turned provider for Nathan Morris.
But just moments later Liam Jones clawed one back for Llanfyllin and then Stephen Stokes found the equaliser on 40 minutes.
A hard-fought affair was settled by Pickstock who grabbed his second and compound Tywyn to defeat.
