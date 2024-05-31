BALA Town Football Club have announced the newest member of their coaching team with Liam Stoneley joining as goalkeeping coach.
Stoneley has previous experience at Stoke City and Chester FC, while also working for academies such as Shrewsbury Town and most recently Salford City.
The Lakesiders’ new goalkeeping coach will work alongside the existing coaching team of Colin Caton, Steve Fisher, Ryan Valentine and Nick Jones for the upcoming season, in which will see the Town head into their ninth European campaign in just under two months.
Before then, Colin Caton’s men head to Northern Ireland on 29 June to take on the NIFL Premiership Champions Larne FC in preparation for their respective upcoming European campaigns.
The Town will take on their 2021-22 UEFA Europa Conference League opponents Larne FC, at their Inver Park home.
Both clubs met in Larne's debut season in Europe, with the Northern Ireland outfit coming out on top with two 1-0 victories in both home and away legs. Larne went on to make the Third Qualifying Round following their impressive 3-2 aggregate win against Danish side AGF Aarhus, before being defeated by Portuguese club Pacos De Ferreira.
This upcoming season, Larne are in the UEFA Champions League Qualifying Rounds whilst the Town are entering the UEFA Conference League Qualifying Rounds.