Life-saving kit installed at Playing Fields
Saturday 30th July 2022 10:15 am
The new life-saving equipment at the Playing Fields (Felinfach FC )
Felinfach Playing Fields have had a defibrillator installed with help from Save A Life Cymru (NHS Wales Health Collaborative) who supplied the equipment and CPD Felinfach who purchased a cabinet to house it.
Pictured are some of the committee member’s along with electrician Tudur Jones who fitted the cabinet
