Bala Town FC have announced the signing of young forward Iwan Roberts following his departure from Liverpool Academy.
The 18-year-old is a Cymru youth international, and earned himself a scholarship deal with Liverpool in the 2021-22 season having progressed through the academy after joining from Wrexham AFC.
The Welshman joined the youth setup at Liverpool in 2018 at U13s level and has impressed in his development through the age groups.
Roberts was on trial with Burnley in late 2022, having impressed during the first few months of the season.
He featured for the Clarets U21s side against Barnsley, coming on as a substitute and netting the third goal in a 3-0 win.