An internal investigation has been launched after an alleged racist incident during Bow Street’s Ardal North East League clash at Llanfair United yesterday.
Home side Llanfair released a statement following their 3-0 defeat against the Magpies at Mount Field: “We are aware of an allegation of a racist nature made against one of our players during today’s match v Bow Street.
“We take the allegation seriously and we will be carrying out an internal enquiry.
“We as a club do not condone racist behaviour of any description - and confirm our commitment to racism having no place in football.”
Bow Street Football Club posted on X: “We are devastated to report a racist incident at the end of today’s game.
“We pride ourselves with being an inclusive club, and will simply not tolerate racism.
“We will be working with the Football Association of Wales and our friends at Llanfair United Football Club in the days ahead.”