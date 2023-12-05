Following the unique partnership launch between LALIGA and Welsh side Clwb Pêl Droed Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch Football Club in September, there has been intense demand to purchase a shirt.
A limited number of home shirts are available to purchase for £40. All profits from shirt sales will go towards infrastructure improvements at the club and their home ground, Maes Eilian.
As part of its partnership with CPD Llanfairpwll FC, the new LALIGA ‘LL’ logo emblazons the front of the club’s home and away shirts in a move to help the North Wales Coast West Division One side continue to challenge on and off the pitch.
Following the introduction of LALIGA’s new brand positioning from the 2023/24 season, Spain’s leading professional football league is bringing "The Power of Our Fútbol” to North Wales with a range of initiatives to take place across this season.
The one-year deal will put the local community at the heart of the partnership.
LALIGA and CPD Llanfairpwll FC both have a rich footballing history. Currently the most followed league in the world, with more than 200 million followers across 16 social media platforms, LALIGA was founded in 1929 and has been producing world class entertainment for millions worldwide ever since.
CPD Llanfairpwll FC will be celebrating their 125th anniversary in 2024, and will look to celebrate in style through this unique partnership between the two biggest names in world football.
CPD Llanfairpwll FC Chairwoman Samantha Jones-Smith said: “This really is an outstanding partnership for us. Not only is it the most exciting collaboration the club has ever had, but it also allows us to improve both on and off the field. Securing a front of shirt partner of this level is of vital importance, and with LALIGA’s long-standing history of footballing excellence, we have a fantastic partner to join us on our journey.”