CPD Llanfairpwll FC Chairwoman Samantha Jones-Smith said: “This really is an outstanding partnership for us. Not only is it the most exciting collaboration the club has ever had, but it also allows us to improve both on and off the field. Securing a front of shirt partner of this level is of vital importance, and with LALIGA’s long-standing history of footballing excellence, we have a fantastic partner to join us on our journey.”