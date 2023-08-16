A Jamie Breese goal on the hour saw Llanidloes Town through to the next round of the Banwy Fuels Montogmeryshire Cup after a good battle against visitors Rhayader Town at the newly named KVM Park last night.
A minute's silence was held before the game to honour CWFA council member Edward Parry who passed away on Friday, 11 August.
Ed was involved with Llani for many years and was a former club secretary, an executive member of the then called Mid Wales League and treasurer of the Mid Wales League South.
Llanidloes have announced that Jordan Ambris is to become a Daff after they received international clearance for the former Smithwick Rangers captain.
He has worked with Llani manager Lawrence Wilson previously who said: "He brings with him a lot of experience which will help our squad immensely."