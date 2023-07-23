PENRHYNCOCH fired six past visitors Machynlleth as they won their first pre-season friendly as they gear up to life in the Lockstock Ardal North East League.
They spread the goals around with Jonathan Evans, Taylor Watts, Courtney Perkins, Dan Owen, Geoff Kellaway and new signing Dion Phillips helping them to a 6-3 win at Cae Baker on Wednesday evening.
The Roosters were beaten 2-0 at Llanidloes Town a couple of days earlier in the Daffs’ Richard Evans memorial match with the game also played in honour of former Penrhyncoch chairman Kevin Bones Jenkins.
Llani took the spoils with goals by Elliot Jones and new signing James Smallwood.
Captain Ed Clarke presented Roosters manager Gari Lewis with a signed shirt (including Matt Le Tissier) in memory of Bones (pictured above).