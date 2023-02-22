TOP of the table Bow Street made it 13 wins in 14 outings with a comfortable 5-2 victory at basement side Llandrindod Wells in the FAW Reserves Central league.
It was honours even at the break after Llan performed admirably with goals by Darren Murphy and Daniel Hall early and late in the half.
Thomas Bates and Joseff Williams had given Street the lead after the hosts’ early breakthrough and they shifted up a couple of gears in the second half.
Dylan James and Ryan Evans put them in command with a couple of quickfire goals before the hour with substitute Clint Middleton adding a fifth in the closing stages.
Llanidloes stayed in contention with a 2-1 against Rhayader Town on Tuesday evening thanks to goals by William Denham from the penalty spot and Gregg William Brown. Sam Crumpton pulled one back for Rhayader.
The Daffs remain two points behind Street but have played two more games.