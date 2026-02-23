LLANUWCHLLYN extended their lead at the top of the Ardal North East table to 13 points after a hard-fought 1-0 win at Llandrindod Wells on Saturday.
Second‑placed Knighton Town were held 1–1 at Llanrhaeadr and, despite having three games in hand, now look outsiders in the title race.
With Llandrindod proving a difficult opponent to beat in recent years, Llanuwchllyn knew they needed to be at their best.
On an extremely heavy pitch, they controlled the game from the start, setting the tempo and creating several early chances. Aled Parry went inches over with a header, while Joe Vaughan found the side netting from an excellent Ilan Hughes cross.
The home keeper then pulled off a superb save from a Dale Davies header, and although Davies buried the rebound, the referee ruled it out for offside. Despite the pressure, it remained 0–0 at half‑time.
Llan had to dig deep after the break, and they did exactly that. They created several chances in the opening 15 minutes, only to be denied repeatedly by the Llandrindod keeper, who produced his best stop from a powerful Aled Parry strike. Llan might have done better with some opportunities, but the conditions made life difficult.
Rob Dascalu had enjoyed a quiet afternoon, but with ten minutes left, Llandrindod broke through and he was the last man to beat. He raced off his line and made a brilliant right‑hand save.
Substitutes Tommy Evans and Gwydion Ifan injected fresh energy, and Ifan won a penalty after being pushed in the box. With 89 minutes played, Meilir Williams stepped up and calmly buried the spot‑kick into the bottom corner to give Llan a deserved late lead.
Bow Street produced a superb comeback, overturning a 3–1 deficit on a muddy Cae Piod to beat Cefn Albion 5–3.
Tomos Roberts scored midway through the first half, but goals from Torne Samuels and Alex Williams put Albion ahead at the break. Samuels added a long‑range third soon after the restart, but the game swung when Calum Butler was shown a straight red card.
Street immediately seized the momentum, scoring twice in quick succession through Taylor Watts and Rhys Hughes to level the match. Half‑time substitute Nathan Pemberthy then took control, firing in a powerful low strike before sealing the win with a bullet header at the back post. A dramatic turnaround and a memorable afternoon for the Magpies.
Dolgellau suffered their first defeat in six matches, losing 2–1 on a difficult surface at Llangollen Town. The visitors edged a cagey first half and took the lead on the stroke of half‑time when Steve Jones pounced on a loose ball from a dangerous corner to score his first goal for the club.
However, Dolgellau struggled to clear their lines early in the second half, and Llangollen equalised when Louie Middlehurst smashed home the rebound after a saved free‑kick. The hosts then went ahead from a well‑delivered corner, Jamie Hands glancing a header into the net.
Tyler Andrews, making his first appearance after a four‑month injury lay‑off, produced an excellent save to keep Dolgellau in the contest, but the visitors were unable to find a late response. Despite battling hard in the mud, they were handed their first defeat in six outings.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.