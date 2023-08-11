Llanidloes Town have announced the signing of former Man United, QPR, Airbus and Prestatyn goalkeeper Niki-Lee Bulmer.
The Daffs posted: "We are very happy to get this over the line and Niki-Lee comes in to bolster the squad and add great experience and will be in Sundays squad away to Chirk."
The club have also released the news that they now have a ground sponsor in long standing local business K. Vaughan Metals. The ground will be called KVM Park for the term of the partnership.
A statement said: "It's great to get another local business on board supporting the club following on from our main principle sponsors Hafren Furnishers and Richard, George and Jenkins.
"Local club with local business support is not just good for the club but for the town of Llanidloes too."