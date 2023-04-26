Llanidloes Town retained the Fulda Montgomeryshire Challenge Cup following a 1-0 victory over Kerry at the Recreation Ground on Saturday night.
The Daffs started the county cup final as favourites, having preserved their JD Cymru North status, but knew that the Lambs would be stern opponents in front of a large crowd.
The cup holders’ first real opportunity of note saw Daniel Lewis headed over the crossbar from an 11th minute cross on the left before the experienced Jamie Breese saw his shot on the turn blocked 11 minutes later.
Kerry goalkeeper Ryan Andrew has to be alert in the 27th minute to turn over an Andy Evans’ drive from the edge of the penalty area and the former Berriew player headed over the crossbar two minutes later from a cross on the right flank.
Kerry posed a threat on the counter-attack, with experienced campaigner Barry Bellis leading the line, but the Lambs were unable to find a way past Llanidloes Town goalkeeper Luke Evans and his well-organised defence.
Former Caersws player Elliot Jones played the ball into the chest of George Clarke in the 36th minute but his volley on the turn went wide of the target.
On a damp evening in Caersws, only one goal was required to decide the outcome of the silverware, which arrived seven minutes before the break when Andy Evans took advantage of some confusion in the Lambs’ rearguard to lift the ball over keeper Ryan Andrew.
Finley Bellamore drove towards the Llanidloes Town penalty area in the 39th minute but saw his shot blocked as a number of Daffs players converged on the youngster.
The Lambs were looking dangerous in the closing stages of the opening period as a looping 42nd minute cross over Luke Evans was headed off the line before Kerry skipper Daryl McWatt saw an effort blocked two minutes later following a cross from the right
The MMP with Norman Lloyd Central Wales League (North) title favourites made it difficult for the Daffs to add to the tally during the second-half and always posed a threat themselves on the counter-attack.
McWatt headed wide of goal from a 56th minute cross on the right before the JD Cymru North club nearly doubled their advantage five minutes later when Bellamore sliced an inviting cross narrowly wide of his own goal.
Andy Evans struck his 25 yard free-kick straight into the gloves of Andrew after 64 minutes before Bellamore went on a surging run towards the Llanidloes Town penalty area eight minutes later but pulled his ensuing shot wide of the target.
Goal scorer Evans fired another effort at Andrew in the 76th minute following a neat passage of play with substitute Gregg Brownn.
McWatt could only direct his header straight at Luke Evans from a cross on the right six minutes later as the Lambs always remained in the final when they trailed by a single goal.
Elliot Jones was unable to keep his 87th minute free-kick on target from the edge of the penalty before Andy Evans fired straight at Andrew three minutes later.
However, it was left to Llanidloes Town captain Ed Clarke to receive the county cup from former Caersws legend Graham Evans as the trophy returned to Victoria Avenue for the 24th time in the competition’s history.