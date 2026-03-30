ABERYSTWYTH lost 15 - 23 away to Gowerton RFC in their WRU Admiral National Championship West match on Saturday, writes Graham Harris.
Aberystwyth put in a strong first half performance, but could not maintain their momentum and control of the game, allowing a tenacious Gowerton back into the game in the second half.
Aber started brightly playing against the wind but lost the initiative and their impetus after half time. Both sides found lineouts and kicking difficult in the conditions.
Gowerton kicked off and Aber were soon defending deep in their half. Good ruck work by Aber allowed the pressure to be relieved with an excellent box-kick resulting in a 50:22 lineout to Aber.
Solid lineout work saw Aber push play up to the host's try line with good mauling, but Gowerton's defence held firm clearing to touch.
Aber's scrum earned a scrum penalty on their 10 metre line which was tapped quickly with Tommy Sandford breaking through and passing to centre Carwyn Evans who scored a try converted by Dylan Benjamin.
Play was then held between the two 22 metres with both sides fielding kicks well and evenly-contested rucks. Aber eventually gained the upper hand but could not convert a series of rucks on Gowerton's try line into points.
A penalty to the hosts relieved the pressure, but the home side infringed at their lineout and Dylan Benjamin slotted home the Aber penalty in difficult conditions.
The home side pressed play deep into Aber's half using penalties and strong rolling mauls from lineouts. Aber conceded a penalty on their 22 metre line which was converted into points by Gowerton's Lewis Ingram.
The second half began with Aber conceding territory with Gowerton's backs more in play. Solid Aber defence close to their try line could only partially relieve pressure with Gowerton's scrum becoming dominant. A home side scrum on Aber's 10 metre line released centre Gregor Devine to score an unconverted try.
Aber came back into the game with a well-won lineout 30 metres out being mauled 20 metres before Gowerton conceded a penalty. Aber's penalty kick to the corner and lineout was again mauled by the forwards and Carwyn Evans scored an unconverted try.
Aber then seemed to lose control of the game and robust rucking by Gowerton saw play within10 metres of Aber's try line.
The home side mauled a lineout and scored an unconverted try. Aber responded with a series of rucks within Gowerton's 22 metres but lost possession and quick ball to the backs saw Gowerton's winger Louis Davies sprint in from 60 metres for an unconverted try.
Gowerton were using their backs to advantage, with the benefit of quick scrum ball, pushing play into Aber's half. Aber conceded penalties and a Gowerton lineout in Aber's red zone was won and mauled allowing Gowerton's hooker Garan Williams to score an unconverted try.
Aber performed well in the first half but seemed to tail-off in the second half with less clean possession due to Gowerton's scrum becoming dominant. More possession allowed the home side to use their backs effectively. A creditable Aber performance away from home but disappointing that clean possession and momentum was lost in the second half.
Next Championship West match: 1st XV at home to Tondu on Saturday 4th April, 2.30p,m, kick of
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