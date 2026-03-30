Aberystwyth Youth 41 Neyland Youth 19
District H Pembrokeshire League
A TALENTED Neyland side travelled up to Plascrug determined to spoil the presentation party for unbeaten Aber Youth, but were ultimately met with the same response as every other Pembrokeshire side this season.
Aber’s Mikey Whistance and Jayden Erasmus took the initiative from the outset driving hard into the opposing pack, backed up by Gwion Pugh and the impressive Hari Turnpenney.
This fast-paced pick and drive style creates space and it was great to have Owain Llyr in the backs after a recent injury, pulling the strings finding Josh Cooper and Steph Gillies to make breaks.
Tries soon flowed from forwards Gwion Pugh, Ewan Jones and the barnstormer Geth Davies, and backs Owain Llyr and Josh Cooper.
Neyland to their credit had a good period picking up three tries, but Aber closed the match with tries from Hari Turnpenney and the talented free running Trystan Lewis.
The two District H Pembrokeshire League trophies where finally then presented to Captain Henri Michell who as led from the front all season, along with Vice Captain Toby Wilcockson.
Attention now turns to the cup final, which should be a great occasion to end the season.
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