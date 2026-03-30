Aberystwyth Ton 0 Afan Lido 1
JD Cymru South
ABER Town fell to a narrow defeat at home to resurgent Afan Lido FC on Saturday, as John Hall’s 59th-minute goal decided a match short on quality.
Ben Davies hit the post for Aber who went close on a couple of other occasions, but Lee Surman’s men held on for the three points.
The hosts started in promising fashion. Davies flashed a volley inches wide in the opening minute, Dylan Downs had a shot blocked, and Davies tested keeper Exauce Dimonekene.
At the other end Liam Griffiths brought a save from La’Trell Jones, then came a sublime Aber move as Davies played a one-two with Calvin Smith before seeing a goalbound effort rebound off the post.
Josh Ferreira glanced a header just over the bar, then Jones saved again from Griffiths. Piers Juliff sent an effort over at the back post following Smith’s long throw, but the lack of goals at half-time reflected the pattern of the game.
Lido made good use of the strong breeze after the break, and Jones had to touch Johden De Meyer’s dangerous cross to safety while Cameron Keetch fired over from distance.
Keetch then picked out Hall down the left flank, and he finished low under Jones to give Lido a vital lead. Sam Paddock then denied Griffiths a second with an unbelievable overhead clearance, and Jones made a superb stop to punch over a backheader from a long throw.
Aber pushed for an equaliser and substitute Rackeem Reid was dragged down right on the edge of the box, but Juliff’s free-kick sailed over.
Griffiths lobbed another effort which Jones handled well, then Davies was fouled on the edge of the area and Calvin Smith’s free-kick was punched clear. Owain Evans picked out Tom Mason in the box and Ernie Andrews volleyed over late on, but Lido had done enough to secure the win.
This result, combined with others elsewhere, confirms that Aber cannot reach the top three promotion places this season and now face a battle with Carmarthen for fifth spot.
Manager Craig Williams will bemoan the injury issues that have plagued the squad and will hope to welcome players back for next Saturday’s final home game of the season against Llantwit Major AFC at Aberystwyth University Park Avenue Stadium (KO 2.30pm).
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