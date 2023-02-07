Ardal North East
A brace from Bow Street’s Sion Ewart condemned Llanuwchllyn to defeat at home on Saturday afternoon.
Ewart opened the scoring inside 10 minutes but Llanucwhllyn hit back in first-half injury time, with Will Owen finding the back of the net thanks to the work of Garmon Hafal.
Llan made a couple of early changes in the second half in a bid to pile on the pressure on Bow Street but it was the Magpies who would break the deadlock once more.
Ewart this time fizzed in a rocket of a free kick in the 73rd minute to secure the points.
A very tight and even game between Llanrhaedr ym Mochnant and Dolgellau was decided by a wonder strike.
On the balance of play Dol had the best opportunities and certainly got into the best positions but were wasteful and not clinical enough in front of goal, especially in the first half, which ultimately came back to hurt them.
Llanrhaeadr kept going until the end, with their work rate and game management better than Dol, and they were rewarded with the goal from substitute Sean Griffiths.
North Wales Coast East Premier
Blaenau Ffestiniog were left frustrated after going down 1-0 to Bro Cernyw on Saturday afternoon.
Blaenau hosted the battle between two teams near the bottom of the league and it wasn’t to be for the Ffestiniog faithful.
In an evenly contested match it took until the 65th minute for a goal to come as Bro Cernyw captain Colin Roberts finished past Blaenau keeper Bradley Roberts.
North Wales Coast West Premier
Steffan Toplis bagged all four goals in Pwllheli’s win at Penrhyndeudraeth.
The forward was on fire, opening the scoring after 13 minutes to put Pwllheli on the front foot.
He would go on to add three more after the break to compound the misery for Penrhyndeudraeth.
Nefyn United were left stunned after losing out in a 10-goal thriller at Llanrug United.
Llanrug opened up an early two-goal lead thanks to Kevin Lloyd and Jonathan Sadler.
But Nefyn fought back to even things up at the break thanks to Josh Piper and an own goal.
They were struck a blow as Osian Williams made it 3-2 to Llanrug before Mark Dunn equalised and then Mathew Hardy’s penalty put Nefyn in front.
But another from Lloyd and a sixth for Llanrug from Tomi Llywelyn put the home side out of sight.