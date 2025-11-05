LLANUWCHLLYN maintained their seven-point lead at the top of the Ardal North East table with a 9-0 win at Lex XI on Saturday.
The visitors managed to give their goal difference a healthy boost despite several regulars being unavailable for selection.
Llan’s standard of play didn’t hit the heights on the day but the effort was undeniable as was the quality of the goals.
The leaders had to wait until the quarter hour mark to open the scoring when Meilir Williams fired in a penalty after a foul on Will Owen.
One nil soon became two nil, Williams latching on to an inviting pass by Tommy Evans to bag his brace.
His hat-trick strike followed on 36 minutes after Owen bamboozled his markers to send in another dangerous delivery.
Provider Owen turned scorer before the break, beating his man again to unleash a low 18-yard effort into the corner.
Williams added to his personal tally on the hour with another fierce finish from a Steve Jones cross before Dale Davies got in on the act with a curler into the corner of the net after good work by Kyle Jones.
Williams took his league tally to 21 for the season with his fifth of the afternoon on 78 minutes before making way for substitute Owain Williams.
Warren Duckett made it 8-0 with 10 minutes remaining before 41-year-old Williams made an impact off the bench after stealing possession and lifting the ball over keeper Joey Jones.
Bow Street bounced back from last week’s defeat against high flyers Cefn Albion with an impressive 5-0 win against Corwen at Cae Piod.
Josh Taylor and Rhys Hughes put them in the driving seat at the break and they kept their foot on the gas with second-half strikes by Courtney Perkins (2) and Garmon Nutting.
With games in hand on all the teams above them, the win took the Magpies up to sixth in the table, two points behind Saturday’s opponents.
Other results: Knighton 5 Llangollen 1; Llandrindod 1 Cefn Albion 2; Llanrhaeadr 4 Rhos Aelwyd 2; Penycae 3 Kerry 0; Radnor 2 Builth 2.
Fixtures, Saturday, 8 November: Builth Wells v Lex XI; Cefn Albion v Knighton Town; Penycae v Dolgellau; Kerry v Corwen; Llanfair United v Bow Street; Llangollen Town v Llanrhaeadr; Llanuwchllyn v Llandrindod; Rhos Aelwyd v Radnor Valley
