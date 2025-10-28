LLANUWCHLLYN underlined their Ardal North East title credentials with a comfortable 6-0 win against Knighton Town on Saturday to maintain their six-point lead at the top of the table.
Billed as a match between two unbeaten sides a close game had been anticipated but Llan were masters throughout the encounter.
Despite the heavy rain before and during the match, the hosts kept possession well and harried their opponents whenever they had the ball.
Llan took the lead on 15 minutes, Dale Davies with a perfectly-placed header into the corner of the net from a free kick.
The second came in first half stoppage time, Steffan Dolben setting up Tom Roberts who took a touch before beating visiting keeper Benjamin Davies with a well-struck shot.
Joe Vaughan made it 3-0 with another clinical finish into the bottom corner on the hour and there was no way back for the visitors when Davies bagged his brace seven minutes later after clever interplay between Ilan Hughes and Gwydion Ifan.
There was no response by Knighton, down largely to Llan’s energy and use of substitutes.
With 10 minutes, remaining it was time for hotshot Meilir Williams to get on the scoresheet to take his tally to 16 for the season before Gwydion Roberts brought the curtain down on a fine team performance in the closing stages.
Dolgellau picked up a big three points on the road after a close test ended 1-0 at Rhos Aelwyd.
The visitors took the lead through Gerwyn Williams after good work by Osian Morris on the quarter hour mark.
Darren Andrews, in for Tyler who failed a late fitness test in the warm-up after injuring himself during the week, produced a couple of quality first-half saves to keep the hosts at bay.
Dol were made to work extremely hard due to Rhos' pressure and the hard graft of their own, giving Dol no respite.
In the second half, Rhos gave themselves a bigger task when Adam Peters received a straight red for a tackle on Jake Jones, but even then they didn't give up and almost found an equaliser when a wicked cross deflected low to Andrews' near post, who reacted brilliantly to stop the ball on the line.
With the lead only by one, Dol still had to plug away with the extra man and the back line ensured that the clean sheet and three points stayed intact.
Bow Street had an afternoon to forget as they went down 5-2 at Cefn Albion.
Goals from Taylor Watts and Steff Davies were little more than consolation in the end, but the Magpies will now be determined to bounce back next weekend against Corwen at Cae Piod.
Alex Williams and Callum Smith gave the hosts the edge at the break with Watts replying for Street.
Dion Gibbins, Williams and Callum Manion took the game away from the visitors who pulled one back with a Davies penalty late on.
Other results: Builth Wells 0 Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant 3; Corwen 1 Lex XI 0; Kerry 2 Llandrindod Wells 3; Llanfair United 3 Radnor Valley 3; Llangollen Town 2 Penycae 4.
Saturday’s fixtures: Bow Street v Corwen; Dolgellau v Llanfair; Knighton v Llangollen; Lex v Llanuwchllyn; Llandrindod v Cefn Albion; Llanrhaeadr v Rhos Aelwyd; Penycae v Kerry; Radnor Valley v Builth Wells.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.