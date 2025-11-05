FELINFACH kicked off their defence of the Ceredigion League Cup with a highly-anticipated local derby at Aberaeron.
Felin ran out comfortable 8-1 in a keenly-contested match, scoring six inside the first 40 minutes at Cae’r Lli, Osian Kersey leading the way with a first-half hat-trick.
He was joined on the scoresheet by an in-form Aled Davies (2) and Rhys Williams.
The visitors continued to impress after the break with Davies notching his hat-trick and Rhys Jon James sweeping the ball in from the edge of the area to round off a solid display. Llewelyn Lloyd netted a late consolation for the hosts.
Teenager Owen Jones’ goal on the half hour proved decisive as Llandysul ran out narrow winners against Maesglas in the other league cup tie played.
Cwpan Coffa Dai Dynamo Davies
Corris United are through to the second round of the Dai Davies Memorial Cup after a competitive encounter at Castle Hill Park against Llanilar Reserves on Saturday ended 3-1 in their favour.
The Quarrymen nudged ahead through Connor Evans after just six minutes but the hosts hit back, Paul Bonner with the equaliser moments later.
Iestyn Carr’s unfortunate own goal gifted Corris the lead again on 11 minutes but the outcome was still in the balance until Dion Kohler slotted home a penalty in the 90th minute.
