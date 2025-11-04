PENPARCAU moved three points clear at the top of the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League with an emphatic 13-1 win against Ceidwaid Aberystwyth on Saturday.
Arky made a forceful start with a couple of Michael Gornall goals inside 10 minutes, Gytis Pivnickas with the assist on both occasions.
The goals kept coming and they increased their lead to 10-0 by the break through Matty Davies, 16-year-old Fahdullah Ajala, Pivnickas (2), Jack Mleczek and Gornall with another three.
The momentum continued in the second half with further goals by Davies, Lee Morgan and Dale Thomas.
Frederic Harris scored a consolation goal for Aberystwyth.
Goals by Jake Bush, Callum Lewis, Kenneth Dzah, and substitutes Tommy Loveridge and Moike Price saw Borth to a comfortable 5-0 win against visitors Padarn United whilst Tywyn Bryncrug reserves fell to a 2-1 defeat at Llanon who raced out of the blocks with two very early goals by Connor Murphy.
Carrigan Beeson pulled one back before the break.
Fixtures, Saturday, 8 November: Tywyn Bryncrug Reserves v Ceidwaid Aberystwyth; Padarn United v Corris United; Llanilar Reserves v Borth United; Penparcau v Talybont
Comments
