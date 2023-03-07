Llanuwchllyn were in fine form on Saturday afternoon as they ran in five goals with no reply in their Ardal North East game away to Penycae.
Kyle Jones opened Llan’s account after 25 minutes – and he could have had a quick brace failed to convert from the penalty spot just two minutes later.
But he did turn provider for Will Owen to double the visitors’ lead just after the half hour mark.
Just five minutes after the half-time break Penycae were reduced to 10 men as Cameron Dutton was sent off.
Llan continued to pile on the pressure with John Evans making it three after 54 minutes.
It was four just 12 minutes later as Iolo Jones made an immediate impact just after coming off the bench.
A five-star performance was capped off in injury time as Nathan Davies found the back of the net thanks to Rob Dascalu’s assist.