LLANUWCHLLYN eased into the next round of the JD Welsh Cup with an impressive showing to run out 3-0 winners against Swansea University.
Played in front of another large crowd, the first half was a very even affair.
There were a few half chances for both sides with Rob Dascalu making some great saves between the posts for Llan.
The home team's hopes were dealt a blow after half an hour when defender Ceri James was replaced following an injury to his leg.
But the hosts rallied and enjoyed the best possible start to the second half as a bullet header from Sam Evans, from an Ilan Hughes corner kick, thundered into the back of the net.
The hosts’ advantage was doubled 10 minutes later as Meilir Williams scored the goal of the game.
With the ball at his feet from Tom Roberts' pass, he cleverly turned on his heel in the university penalty box, hitting accurately into the corner of the net.
It was a special goal which delighted the Cae Llan faithful.
Llan were now in complete control and dominating possession.
An afternoon to remember was crowned after 63 minutes when Wil Owen received the ball on the left wing and passed to Tom Evans.
Evans ran at the Swansea University defense before breaking back on to his right foot to shoot perfectly into the far corner of the goal.
It was a special performance by Llan who full deserved the victory and another historic afternoon for the club.
There will be a lot to look forward to for the names coming out of the hat for the last 16 in the Welsh Cup this week.
Llan return to Ardal League North East action on Saturday when they head to Brickfield Rangers.