LLANUWCHLLYN Reserves have sealed their place in the semi final of the FAW Reserves Central League Cup West with two games remaining after beating visitors Penrhyncoch Reserves 3-1 on Saturday.
The young Roosters squad was missing several players through suspensions and injury but put up a great effort against the league leaders.
The hosts made a bright start by putting pressure on the opposition and playing fast and attractive football.
They was rewarded with a great goal by Elis Jones, who took advantage of a pinpoint ball from Prys Jones to lift the ball cleverly over visiting keeper Ben Evans from 30 yards.
The second goal came from a dangerous ball from Gwydion Roberts to Jones, and with his first touch he put it on a plate for Owain Williams to score easily.
The all important third goal arrived on the half hour, Williams from the penalty spot for his second of the afternoon.
The hosts bossed the second half and limited Penrhyncoch to only half chances with 18-year-old keeper Iwan Bishop rarely called into action.
Llan had chances to extend their lead but were denied on several occasions by the linesman’s raised flag for offside.
The Roosters kept plugging away and were finally rewarded with a consolation goal when Dylan James netted with 10 minutes remaining.