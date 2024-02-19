Guto Jones, Guto Griffith and Owen Pritchard all bagged a brace each as Llanystumdwy won 9-4 at home to Gaerwen.
Robert Parry and subs Iolo Jones and Tomos Williams also found the back of the net in a comprehensive win.
Gaerwen’s goals came via teenagers Brooklyn Jones and Calum Thomas, and Keiran Williams and Robert Boyes.
Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs were on the wrong end of a 4-1 result at home to Caergybi.
Joe Dukes-Morgan’s second-half goal for Blaenau was just a consolation following goals from Jerome Sillence, Mike Edwards and a Louis Chapman double.
Boded defeated Cefni 4-1 thanks to goals from Eric Leach, Jordan Edney, Chris Jones and Cian Owen.
The reply came via a Jordan Taylor own goal.