Llanystumdwy picked up their first win of the season on the road at Mountain Rangers on Saturday.
A 3-1 victory looked likely by the break as Llan found the back of the net three times before the half-time whistle.
Owen Pritchard opened the visitors’ account after 16 minutes before Robert Parry fired in a brace.
The first came just 12 minutes after the opener, before he added another in first-half stoppage time, assisted by Guto Roberts.
Rangers pulled one back just after the hour mark thanks to an Alan Owen penalty, but the result never really looked in doubt as Llan held firm for all three points.
Elsewhere in the league, Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs remain winless three games into the season.
They struggled against an impressive Bontnewydd side who now sit atop the table with three wins from three, having conceded just once so far this campaign.
Blaenau were handed a double blow early on, Alex Kalafusz opened the scoring after 14 minutes and four minutes later Nathan Palmer made it 2-0 to Bontnewydd.
Kalafusz then turned provider after the break, teeing up striker Sion Jones to make it 3-0.
And Jones would go on to make it four without reply in the 83rd minute, converting from the spot on what was a miserable day for Blaenau.
James Ryan grabbed four goals as Caergybi defeated Llangoed and District 5-2 on the road.
Jerome Sillence also put his name on the scoresheet for Caergybi, while Llangoed’s reply wasn’t enough despite two penalties, one scored by Jay Finter and the other converted by Laurence Mandel.
Nathan Sinnott grabbed the winner for Cefni in their 3-2 win at home to Bethesda Rovers.
Dion Jones and Will Williams’ goals had earlier been cancelled out by efforts from Rovers’ Kieran Freeman-Jones and teenager Louie Turner.