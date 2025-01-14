ABERYSTWYTH Town Women picked up a battling point following a close encounter against Barry Town United which ended 1-1 at Park Avenue on Sunday.
With both sides struggling to produce wins in the Genero Adran Premier this season the draw was probably the fair result on the balance of play.
Barry’s top scorer Ellie Preece thought she had given the visitors the lead when she slotted the ball past home keeper Chelsea Herbert following a defensive lapse by Rebecca Mathias but she had strayed offside in the build up.
But clear-cut chances were few and far between in the first half, Aber’s best chance coming from a corner which was cleared at the back post.
Preece forced Herbert into a save early in the second half after a strong run and low, driven shot before the Seasiders were denied by the woodwork when Lleucu Mathias ran onto a fine through ball by Shauna Chambers but her shot cracked against the bar.
Barry rubbed salt in the home side’s wounds by taking the lead shortly afterwards, Ingrid Aadland with an easy finish after good work by Amy Long who squared the ball to her team-mate with only the keeper to beat.
But Aber rallied and were back on level terms on 75 minutes when Imi Scourfield’s through ball was deflected to Lleucu Mathias who lifted the ball over keeper Molly Arnesen for a deserved equaliser.