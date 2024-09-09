BOW Street FC have confirmed that first team manager Llyr ‘Bugs’ Hughes has stepped down from his role with immediate effect.
Under his leadership the Magpies reached new heights, which included several memorable cup runs and the highlight being their league campaign last season which saw them finish a close second to champions Penrhyncoch.
Hughes was sent off during Bow Street’s battling 3-2 win against Radnoir Valley in the FAW Amateur Trophy at Cae Piod on Saturday.
Street were trailing 2-1 midway through the second half but late goals by Steff Davies and John James saw them through to the next round.
Hughes was named Ardal Nort East manager of the season award in 2023/24
The Magpies had a very successful season, finishing second in the league, two points behind the Roosters, and losing out in the league cup final against Ardal North West champions Denbigh Town.
They have made a decent start to this campaign as well with four wins, a draw and a defeat in their six Ardal North East outings.