ABERYSTWYTH’S Lowri Walker has lifted the cup with her new side and is now targeting promotion.
The 27-year-old scored as West Midlands side Sporting Khalsa Women beat Leek Town 3-1 in the Staffordshire FA Women’s Challenge Cup final on Tuesday evening.
Physiotherapist Lowri, who started her footballing story playing for Bow Street Boys and in tournaments for Aberystwyth Town Girls before representing Shrewsbury Town, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers, was delighted with the win.
She said: “Sporting Khalsa made history winning the county cup, a cup they have come so close to winning on numerous occasions.
“We played Stoke in the semi finals who have won this cup 13 years in a row.
“I feel it’s a new era for Sporting Khalsa with lots of additions to the squad this season including myself. Very proud of the squad and can’t wait for the future.”
Lowri made the short move from Northern Premier Division outfit Wolves to Khalsa who operate a tier below after four seasons with Wanderers.
The Liverpool fan explained: “I struggled with injury the last year at Wolves.
“This season in the summer I came to Sporting Khalsa looking to get back into it and game time.
“I’ve enjoyed every second so far and now we are going for promotion into tier 3 where Wolves play.”