MACHYNLLETH are through to the next round of the Emrys Morgan Cup after they beat cup holders Barmouth & Dyffryn United in a penalty shoot-out at Wern Mynach on Saturday.
The visitors took the lead through Jaelan Brown midway through the first half but the Magpies hit back before the hour mark, Ryan Jones with with a clever set piece that fooled keeper Thomas Jenkins.
There was little to choose between the two team, Jenkins pulling off two incredible shoot-out saves to take his side through.
Llanidloes are also in the hat after another close game ended 2-1 against Forden United who took the lead through Jake O’Donnell after eight minutes.
Llani rallied with goals by Rhys Evans and Joshua Jones before the break.
Welshpool eased through with nine unanswered goals against Borth United, Elijah Richards leading the way with four.
He was joined on the scoresheet by Jake Ellison, Dylan Gittins-Turner, Richard Litchfield, Jake Baker and substitute Alfie Briggs.
But Carno were the highest scores on the day, 11-1 winners against visitors Penybont United.
The hosts led 7-0 at the interval courtesy of Harry Vince-Holt, Tyler McCarthy (2), Samuel Williams (2), Llewelyn Jerman and a Riley Bethell own goal.
Connor Welby reduced the deficit early in the second half but it was scant consolation as Carno retaliated with Williams and McCathy notching their hat-tricks and Leo Arzu also netting.
Penparcau ran out 4-2 winners at Llanilar after an absorbing encounter at Castle Hill Park.
Arky took the lead through Aaron Jones early doors but the hosts countered with strikes by Tobias Wilcockson and Osian Simpson-Jones before the break.
The visitors controlled the second half to run out comfortable winners in the end with goals by Michael Gornall, Matthew Davies and Gytis Pivnickas despite being down to 10 men after Neil Evans picked up a second caution.
Goals by Hari Jones, Regan Jones and Dion Deacon-Jones saw Lampeter to a 3-1 win against visitors Llandysul who had taken an early lead through Thomas Bowles whilst Crymych had a good day at the office with a 4-0 win against visitors, Rhodri George and Rhys Jenkins with a couple of goals apiece.
Ffostrasol cruised to a 5-1 at Llechryd after taking control in the first half with strikes by Dafydd Phillips and Lewis Jones. They were also helped by a James Brown own goal.
Joshua Grota pulled one back on 52 minutes but any hopes of a comeback were dashed when Keane Moore restored the three-goal cushion on the hour mark.
Moore bagged his brace in the closing stages.
Late goals in each half by Darryn Jones and Jamie Jones respectively proved decisive as Dolgellau Reserves beat Llanfair United Reserves at Cae Marian. The hosts played 20 minutes of the second half with 10 men after Robert Jones picked up two yellow cards in quick succession.
St Dogmaels were emphatic 7-2 winners against visitors Aberystwyth Town Development who made a bright start forcing home keeper Michael Weir into a number of save.
The hosts rallied with goals by Will Jenkins (2), Adam Williams, Hefyn Lewis, Lewis Williams, Jordan Owens and Jack Skeels. Benjamin Pettit and Alex Parker replied for Aber.
Other results: Llansantffraid Village 1 Waterloo Rovers 2; Talgarth Town 0 Berriew 6; Montgomery Town 1 Bishops Castle Town 3; Dyffryn Banw 1 Trewern United 5
Comments
