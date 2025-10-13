DOLGELLAU Athletic and Llanuchllyn’s Dragon Signs Amateur Trophy journeys are over after both suffered narrow second round defeats.
Dol got off to a fantastic start at Llandudno Amateurs on Thursday with an early goal by Joey Thomas, a thunderous strike into the roof of the net.
But the hosts rallied to take a 2-1 lead into the break through David Hansom and Euan Hince.
Joseph Jones extended their lead early in the second half but Dol shifted through the gears with goals by Osian Morris and Wil Gruffydd to restore parity.
Momentum was now with the visitors and they created a number of chances but the Seasiders netted a winner against the run of play, Jones with his second goal of the evening.
Llanuwchllyn also bowed out after a 3-2 defeat by visitors Llanrwst United on Saturday.
Meilir Williams nearly gave the hosts an early lead when his header forced keeper Cian Williams into action but it was the Rwsters who took the lead on 13 minutes.
Llan’s backline failed to deal with a speculative punt downfield, the ball falling to Connor Davies to score.
Will Owen saw an effort scrape the wrong side of the upright as the home side pushed for an equaliser but they fell further behind in first half stoppage time, Callum Parry given too much space in the area to turn in a free kick.
Llanuwchllyn were much improved after the break but they gave themselves a mountain to climb when Parry bagged his brace with a clinical finish.
A glimmer of hope arrived when they were awarded a late penalty for a foul on Gwydion Roberts with Williams converting.
That glimmer intensified when Warren Duckett planted a bullet header into the back of the net in stoppage time but it was too little too late.
