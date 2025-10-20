THERE were only two matches held on Sunday in the Dolgellau and District Pool League.
Royal A took full advantage to move to the top of the table and open up a 10 point gap to second placed Torrent Hustlers who didn't play this week.
At Garth Gangsters in Llwyngwril, Royal A had a comfortable 10-2 victory, the hosts staying in third place, having now lost two fixtures in a row.
Visiting skipper Bobby Griffith won three times for his team, while Andy Hills and George Chapman were successful in both of their games.
Sion Wilkes and Keith Maiden were the only winners for Garth.
Sandbanks travelled to Fairbourne Golf and came home with an 8-4 win.
Sandbanks led 6-2 after the second set of frames and gained another two in the latter stages.
Adam Taylor, the visiting captain, notched up three frames for his team, while Steve Hart and Lee Tandy had two wins apiece.
Ashlee Cox had success in two frames for the Fairbourne team.
This coming Sunday the top two teams go head to head when Royal A entertain Torrent Hustlers.
Sunbday’s results: Garth Gangsters 2, Royal A 10; Fairbourne Golf 4, Sandbanks 8
Fixtures, Sunday, 26 October: Cross Keys v Fairbourne; Golf Royal A v Torrent Hustlers; Partee Animals v Royal B; Sandbanks v Garth Gangsters
