TORRENT Hustlers continue to lead the way in the Dolgellau & District Pool League, keeping their 100 per cent record, by defeating visiting Garth Gangsters 7-5 at the Cross Keys.
Hustlers led 5-3 after two sets of four frames, but had to wait until the last game to achieve their victory, their captain Dion Jones securing the final frame of the day.
The Torrent's Tom Jones had made it 6-4 in his team's favour and was the only player to win three frames on the day, remaining undefeated at this early stage of the season.
Royal A are two points behind in second place, this Sunday comfortably beating Fairbourne Golf 11-1, while the other Golf Club side Partee Animals stampeded over a lacklustre Cross Keys 10-2 at the seaside, James Green having three wins for the Animals.
After their excellent draw with Royal A last week, Royal B carried on their good work with a resounding 10-2 victory at Sandbanks.
The captain, Alex Temple led from the front notching up three frames for Royal B.
Results: Torrent Hustlers 7 Garth Gangsters 5; Royal A 1, Fairbourne Golf 1; Partee Animals 10 Cross Keys 2; Sandbanks 1 Royal B 11.
Fixtures, 19 October: Fairbourne Golf v Sandbanks; Garth Gangsters v Royal A; Hustlers v Partee Animals and Royal B v Cross Keys, both postponed
