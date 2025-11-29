MACHYNLLETH’S Friday night Emrys Morgan Cup fixture was switched to Berriew after a floodlight collapsed the previous evening.
The club posted on Friday morning: “Club can confirm that one floodlight collapsed during the night, between the rugby and football pitches. There were no injuries.
“Following an inspection this morning and advice received from authorities, the following actions have been taken.
“Structural engineers and council informed which has resulted in the partial closure of the footpath running alongside Cae Glas, whole of the pump track and Cae Glas ground until a detailed inspection can be carried out.
“This needs to happen in safe weather conditions so currently, can’t give a timeline around this.
“Rest assured, we want this to happen urgently but will be guided by the engineers and authorities. Floodlight electrical power has been switched off.
“Glass removed from rugby pitch. This will be redone again over the weekend.
“League informed that for the foreseeable future, unable to host floodlight games. Fixture updates will be communicated via Cymru Football app.
“Club would like to apologise to all for the disruption this has caused. We are aware that this will affect many users of the Plas area, Freedom Leisure Bro Dyfi, pump track, rugby club and Hurricanes. The Plas building, its grassed area and the car parks are unaffected.
“If an area is cordoned off, please respect the boundary and don’t access.
“Further updates will be released when we can or contact a committee member.”
Goals by Aron James, Richard Davies and Edward Baker saw Berriew through to the next round with 16-year-old Jaelan Brown replying for Mach.
