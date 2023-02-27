Airbus UK Broughton 1 Aberystwyth Town 7
JD Cymru Premier Conference
Aber Town equalled their best ever JD Cymru Premier result with a magnificent 7-1 win away to relegated Airbus UK Broughton on Friday evening.
After a pretty even start, the Seasiders took the lead on 19 minutes, the alert Harry Arnison pouncing on a loose bal after the hosts failed to deal with Niall Flint’s corner to rifle the ball into the roof of the net.
Boosted by that breakthrough, Aber doubled their advantage eight minutes later when Mark Cadwallader prodded the ball home from close range after home keeper Lewis Dutton spilled Jonathan Evans’ header.
Airbus rallied and were unlucky when Adam Davies’ goal war disallowed after Jake Phillips’ cross was ruled to have crossed the line.
But Davies did reduce the deficit three minutes into the second half, slotting the ball home after Joseph Palmer’s free kick bounced back off the bar.
That could have sent jitters through the visiting team but, knowing the importance of a win on the night, they came back strongly with a third goal on the hour.
Flint made ground down the right and delivered a perfect cross for Cadwallader to head home his fourth goal in two games.
It was all Aber after that and they made their dominance tell with four more goals.
Iwan Lewis raced on to a Flint through ball to dance around Dutton and fire into an empty net on 65 minutes.
Lous Bradford towered above everyone to direct Arnison’s free kick into the net off the far post on 81 minutes before two late goals underlined Aber’s superiority in the second half.
Alex Darlington and Jon Owen combined well to fashion an easy chance for substitute Jake Canavan before Darlington completed the rout in stoppage time.
Arnison’s low shot bounced out of Dutton’s grasp for Darlington to slot into an empty net
With seven Playoff Conference matches to play, the Black and Greens now have extra time to prepare for their next outing on Saturday, 11 March against Haverfordwest County at Park Avenue.