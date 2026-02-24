IN-FORM Aberystwyth Town make the trip south this evening (Tuesday) as Craig Williams’ side travel to face Ammanford AFC in the first of two crucial fixtures this week. With the race for the top three intensifying, this promises to be a significant night in the JD Cymru South.
The Black & Greens are flying. Unbeaten in six matches - with five victories, including each of the last four - Aber have surged into third place. They sit just one point ahead of Tuesday’s hosts, who are also enjoying a strong campaign, winning 10 of their 21 matches and collecting 38 points so far.
Ammanford’s last outing ended in a goalless draw at home to Trethomas Bluebirds 11 days ago. Like Aber, their weekend fixture was postponed due to poor weather conditions.
The hosts are managed by former Seasider Wyn Thomas, who made numerous appearances in Black & Green and also served as Interim Manager at Park Avenue in 2016.
Between them, Tuesday night’s two managers boast well over 1,000 Cymru Premier appearances - a remarkable statistic at this level.
Daniel John has been Ammanford’s standout performer this season, registering nine goals and eight assists. Adam John has added four goals, while Gavin Jones, who had a brief spell at Aber in 2020, and Alex Giardelli have each scored twice.
The sides met earlier this season in Ceredigion, playing out a 0–0 draw back in August.
Ammanford Recreation Ground can be found using postcode SA18 3DY.
Comments
