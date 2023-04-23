Aberystwyth Town Women finished their season with a thumping win to lift the Central Wales FA Ladies' Challenge Cup, beating Llanfair United 7-0 in the final at Llanidloes.
A hat-trick from Emily Thomas plus goals from Jamie Boyd, Ffiona Evans, Alaw Davies and Rebecca Challinor meant the Seasiders retained their trophy.
Boyd was making her starting debut, with substitute Gwenllian Mason named in the first-team squad for the very first time.
Aberystwyth have retained the Central Wales FA Ladies' Challenge Cup (Steve Williams )