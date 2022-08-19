Magpies fly as Turfs down Aeron in midweek action

Bow Street, Tregaron Turfs and Aberaeron Town were in midweek league action ahead of a weekend of Welsh Cup football.

Friday 19th August 2022 3:55 pm
Bow Street made it three wins from three in the Ardal North East League at home to Rhayader
Bow Street made it three wins from three in the Ardal North East League at home to Rhayader (Bev Hemmings )

Bow Street extended their perfect start to the Ardal League North East campaign with a 4-0 win at home to Rhayader on Wednesday night.

Rhayader’s Bradley Keegan turned the ball into his own net after just five minutes.

And the visitors were handed another cruel blow as they failed to convert a penalty on the stroke of half time.

Daf Carruthers got the Magpies up and running after the break, bagging a quick-fire double just before the hour mark.

Rhydian Davies then added a fourth from the penalty spot in the 80th minute.

The match was marred by a double dismissal in injury time as Bow Street’s Iolo ap Dafydd and Rhayader’s Phil Jones were given their marching orders.

In the Central Wales League South, two of Tregaron Turfs new signings bagged their first goals for the club in a 2-0 win at Aberaeron Town on Tuesday night.

Liam Jones opened the scoring in the 65th minute before Jason Jones made it two six minutes later.

