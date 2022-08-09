Magpies off to a flyer in season opener against Rhos Aelwyd
Bow Street 4 Rhos Aelwyd 0
Ardal League North East
BOW Street made light work of Rhos Aelwyd to get their new campaign off to a flying start.
They were given a helping hand when they were awarded a first minute penalty with Rhydian Davies making no mistake from the spot.
And they made it 2-0 on the stroke of half time, Ifan Burrel with a fine finish after good work by Sion Ewart.
In total control, the Magpies put the game to bed with two early second half strikes, Burrell with his second and Dafydd Carruthers making it 4-0 on 53 minutes.
Other results: Builth Wells 4 Welshpool Town 1; Corwen 1 Llanfair United 5; Dolgellau 3 Llandrindod Wells 1; Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant 0 Llanuwchllyn 4; Pencae 1 Llangollen Town 1; Rhayader Town 0 Cefn Albion 5
