Magpies off to a flyer with six-goal Welsh Cup win
Welsh Cup First Qualifying Round
Bow Street 6 Llansantffraid Village 0
The Magpies produced a dominant performance to sail through to the next stage of the Welsh Cup.
The hosts were at it from the first whistle with a series of attacks but had to wait until the half hour for the breakthrough, Ifan Burrell with the opening goal after good work by Ben Davies.
A second soon followed courtesy of Richard Ricketts who pounced on a Callum Ferreira delivery to put Street in charge at the break.
Ricketts bagged his brace moments after the restart with Steff Richards putting the result beyond doubt with a fourth on 71 minutes.
The home side kept going for the jugular and were rewarded with further strikes by substitute Sion Ewart and a stoppage time effort by Ben Davies.
Penparcau 2 Rhayader Town 1
PENPARCAU booked their place in the second qualifying round with a narrow win against Rhayader on Friday evening.
Mattie Davies opened Arky’s account on 15 minutes with Elwyn Edwards doubling their tally early in the second half.
Jordan McFadden converted a 77th minute penalty for the Kites to set up an exciting finish but the hosts held firm for the win.
Carno 5 Aberaeron 0
Despite the scoreline, Aberaeron can take a lot of positives in a game where five players made their senior debuts.
They were second best on the day though with Carno securing the win with gaols by Tyler McCarthy (2), Ryan Pugh, Ger Jones and Sean Wild.
Llanilar 1 Waterloo Rovers 2
LLANILAR overcame a slow start to get back into contention with Ryan Hopkins reducing the arrears on 68 minutes after early goals for Rovers by Steve Jones and Tom Ellis.
Llan pushed hard for the equaliser but the visitors defended stoutly to secure their place in the second qualifying round.
• Barmouth & Dyffryn saw off the challenge of Blaenau Ffestiniog with goals by William Jones, Llion Owen and Lucas John, with Jack Diamond replying for the visitors.
Brecon Corries beat Caerleon 2-1 with goals by Craig Evans and James Jeffreys. Scott Smith pulled one back but Corries held on.
Goals from Declan Beddoes and Dan Farmer put Knighton Town on their way to a 2-1 win at Berriew, who hit back through Sion Wilde.
Two Goals by Gerwyn William put Dolgellau in the driving seat against visitors Builth Wells.
Aeron Powell reduced the arrears in the second half. By that time both sides had been reduced to 10 men after the hosts Gethin Evans was dismissed and Lee James saw red for the Bulls.
The visitors’ chances of a comeback were ended when Ryan Powell was given his marching orders after receiving a second yellow with 15 minutes to go.
Goals by Darryl Nicholls, Sam De Groot and Zak Baker saw Llandrindod Wells to a 3-1 win at home to Four Crosses whose goalscorer was Luke Jones.
Montgomery Town edged a nine-goal thriller against visitors Tywyn Bryncrug.
Tom Evans and Jack Williams struck to give Town the lead at the interval before Ryan Goddard bagged a brace to bring Tywyn level.
Alec Jones put Monty back in the lead but Goddard complete his hat-trick to level matters again. Back came the home side with goals by Evans and Lee Jones before Nick Williams made it 5-4 with just three minutes to go.
Ed Bennett-Jones’ 55th minute strike gave Abermule an unlikely win against Welshpool Town.
Visitors Town has struck first through Harry Harding before Greg Pryce equalised from the penalty spot.
