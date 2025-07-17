A CEREDIGION snooker player has helped Wales retain the Super Seniors Celtic Challenge Cup.
Barry Brown, who plays out of Rhydlewis Snooker Club, was part of the eight-man team that headed to Cue Snooker Aberaman to take on a strong Ireland squad on Saturday, 12 July.
Also in the team were John Breeze, Dai Hooper, Jonathan Perring, Richard Pincott, Linden Cox, Ashley Galliers and Iwan Griffiths.
Barry won five and lost two of his matches in the annual over 55s super seniors competition.
Earlier this year, 67-year-old Barry reached the final of the Welsh Over 55 Championship losing out to the legendary Darren Morgan, former World No 8 and current TV snooker commentator.
Barry, who has represented Wales on many occasions, took up the sport at the age of 11.
He made history last year by becoming the oldest person in Welsh snooker to qualify for the European Men’s Championships.
